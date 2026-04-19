Braves' Robert Suarez: Picks up save Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez earned the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Phillies, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning
With Raisel Iglesias unavailable after sleeping on his shoulder wrong, Suarez was called upon with a two-run lead in the ninth and slammed the door on 14 pitches. The 35-year-old has been stellar so far this season, posting a 1.04 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB across 8.2 innings. If Iglesias remains unavailable in the near term, Suarez would clearly be the top option for saves in the Atlanta bullpen.
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