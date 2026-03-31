Suarez gave up a hit in a scoreless eighth inning Monday to record his first hold of the season in a win over the A's.

The veteran righty notched 76 saves over the prior two seasons for the Padres, but Suarez is beginning 2026 in a setup role for Atlanta after signing a three-year, $45 million deal in December. He's looked good so far for his new club, dealing two scoreless innings with a 1:0 K:BB, but he'll need Raisel Iglesias to stumble as closer before he'll get consistent ninth-inning work for Atlanta.