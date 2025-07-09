Suarez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Suarez threw just 11 of 20 pitches for strikes, but it was good enough to keep a clean line. This was his third straight scoreless outing, and he's allowed just one hit while adding four strikeouts over three innings in that span. He retook sole possession of the major-league lead in saves with his 26th of the year, and he's added a 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB over 38.2 innings.