Odor (groin) is starting at second base and batting leadoff Monday versus the Cubs, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Odor will be back in the lineup after exiting Friday's loss early with a groin injury and missing the last two games. The 29-year-old has produced a .310 batting average with three homers, 14 RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases over 42 at-bats since May 16.