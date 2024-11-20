The Padres selected Bergert to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Bergert struggled in his second season with Double-A San Antonio, turning in a 4.78 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 98 innings (23 starts). Nonetheless, the Padres would prefer to not lose him in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft, so the 24-year-old righty will be given one of the openings on San Diego's 40-man roster. Bergert's performance in spring training could decide whether he returns to Double-A to begin 2025 or receives a promotion to Triple-A El Paso.