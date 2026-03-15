Bergert allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk over 3.2 innings in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Athletics. He struck out four.

Bergert struggled to find a rhythm, allowing runs in each of the four frames he pitched in, fueled by four homers, three of which came off the bat of Shea Langeliers. Prior to Saturday's outing, the right-hander had allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings in his first three spring appearances. While this outing wasn't stellar, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports that the Royals are considering deploying a six-man rotation to open the regular season, which increases the chances for Bergert to be part of the starting staff, with Stephen Kolek (oblique) and Bailey Falter also viable options.