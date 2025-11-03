Berger (elbow) was cleared in November to begin a throwing program, MLB.com reports.

Bergert missed the last couple weeks of the regular season with a right elbow strain, but he's fully recovered and will enter spring training without limitations, barring any setbacks. The 25-year-old posted a 3.66 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 73:35 K:BB across 76.1 innings in 2025 between the Padres and Royals and will have a chance to open the 2026 campaign in the major-league rotation.