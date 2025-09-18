The Royals placed Bergert on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow strain.

Bergert felt something in his pitching arm after throwing his between-starts bullpen session Wednesday and has been diagnosed with a strained elbow. There's no word as to whether he will undergo additional testing, but either way, the injury will end Bergert's season. He posted a promising 3.66 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 73:35 K:BB across 76.1 innings in 2025 and, if healthy, has a good chance to open the 2026 campaign in the Royals' rotation.