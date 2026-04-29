Royals' Ryan Bergert: Undergoes surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bergert underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the UCL in his right elbow.
Bergert was removed from his start at Triple-A Omaha on April 7 due to an elbow injury, and after receiving a second opinion, he ultimately decided to go under the knife to address the issue. The Royals didn't give a timeline for the right-hander's return, but he'll almost certainly miss the rest of the 2026 campaign.
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