The Padres will reinstate Bergert (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Phillies in San Diego, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports.

Bergert landed on the IL on June 25 due to a right forearm contusion but made a quick recovery from the injury. The rookie right-hander gave up four earned runs on nine hits and one walk over a 4.2-inning, 63-pitch rehab start with Triple-A El Paso last Sunday, so he should be capable of handling something close to a typical starter's workload in his return to the San Diego rotation. Through nine appearances (five starts) for the Padres this season, Bergert owns a 2.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB in 27 innings.