O'Hearn went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in an 8-1 victory versus San Francisco on Wednesday.

O'Hearn kicked off the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and added a solo shot to center field in the seventh. The former Oriole is working on a modest four-game hitting streak during which he's gone 6-for-13 at the plate with two homers, four runs and six RBI. O'Hearn has been a solid contributor since joining the Padres at the trade deadline, collecting three home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs over 16 contests while slashing .262/.372/.524.