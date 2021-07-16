Weathers was diagnosed with a small fracture to a bone in the back of his right ankle Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Weathers had the most serious potential injuries ruled out earlier in the week, though this appears to be more good news for his return. He is reportedly walking around fine and his potential return timeline will be reliant upon his ability to manage the pain while pitching. Weathers is still likely headed for the injured list, but it's possible he could return before the end of July.
More News
-
Padres' Ryan Weathers: Likely out until early August•
-
Padres' Ryan Weathers: Getting Achilles checked out•
-
Padres' Ryan Weathers: Hurts knee Sunday•
-
Padres' Ryan Weathers: Picks up fourth win•
-
Padres' Ryan Weathers: Allows two runs in four innings•
-
Padres' Ryan Weathers: Called up ahead of start•