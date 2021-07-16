Weathers was diagnosed with a small fracture to a bone in the back of his right ankle Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Weathers had the most serious potential injuries ruled out earlier in the week, though this appears to be more good news for his return. He is reportedly walking around fine and his potential return timeline will be reliant upon his ability to manage the pain while pitching. Weathers is still likely headed for the injured list, but it's possible he could return before the end of July.