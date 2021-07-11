Weathers is scheduled to undergo tests around his right Achilles area later Sunday after he exited the Padres' 3-1 loss to the Rockies in the third inning, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The injury in question occurred when Weathers' right cleat got stuck in the ground, resulting in him losing balance as he attempted to apply a tag on the Rockies' Jon Gray. According to Acee, the Padres' initial evaluations of Weathers' knee and ankle appear to have revealed nothing concerning, but the upcoming tests should reveal more information about the severity and nature of his injury. Even if he's cleared of structural damage to his Achilles' tendon, Weathers still looks at major risk of opening the Padres' post-All-Star break schedule on the 10-day injured list.