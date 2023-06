Lugo (calf) threw to live hitters at the Padres' spring training complex in Arizona on Friday, per MLB.com.

Lugo is working his way back from the right calf strain he suffered during a start May 16. The right-hander has also been throwing bullpens and may not need to go on a rehab assignment before returning to the big club. Lugo would likely slide back into a starting role upon activation since Ryan Weathers has been abysmal as his replacement.