Royals' Seth Lugo: Tosses seven scoreless frames
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lugo did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing a hit and four walks over seven scoreless innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.
Lugo dazzled in Monday's start, allowing a double to Taylor Ward in the first inning and not surrendering another hit over the remainder of his outing. The crafty right-hander has continued to stack strong outings, posting a 1.15 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 31.1 innings (five starts), though the results have yielded just a 1-1 record. The 36-year-old is projected to make his next start Sunday against the Angels.
More News
-
Royals' Seth Lugo: Logs another quality start•
-
Royals' Seth Lugo: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Royals' Seth Lugo: Punches out seven Saturday•
-
Royals' Seth Lugo: Sharp in season debut•
-
Royals' Seth Lugo: Sees MiLB action in return from WBC•
-
Royals' Seth Lugo: Throwing off mound early in camp•