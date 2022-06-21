Rogers struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Monday's 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Rogers had no trouble protecting a three-run lead Monday. He regained sole possession of the major-league lead in saves (21) after the Brewers' Josh Hader briefly tied him earlier Monday. It's been a somewhat shaky June for Rogers, as he's allowed six runs (five earned) in six innings, but three of his last four outings have been clean. Overall, he has a 2.89 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB while converting 21 of 24 save chances across 28 innings.