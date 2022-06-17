Rogers allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to strike out a batter in one inning to earn the save in Thursday's win over the Cubs.

Rogers gave up a one-out triple in the ninth inning Thursday and allowed the baserunner to come across, but he was able to keep the Padres' lead intact to pick up his third save in his last four outings. The southpaw has converted all but three of his save chances this year, and he became the first pitcher to reach 20 saves this year. Rogers has posted a 3.00 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in 27 innings over his first 28 appearances of the season.