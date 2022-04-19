Rogers earned a save against the Reds on Monday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning during which he issued one walk and didn't strikeout out any batters.

Rogers had a three-run lead to work with upon his entrance, and he worked around a two-out walk to nail down the save. The southpaw leads the National League in that category with five on the season, and he has yet to give up a run across five appearances. Rogers' standout start with San Diego has made him the unquestioned closer at this point in the campaign.