Padres' Trenton Brooks: Sitting again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.
Brooks is out of the lineup for a third consecutive game, leaving DH duties to Xander Bogaerts on Friday. Brooks is slashing .152/.176/.303 with a 35.3 percent strikeout rate in 34 plate appearances this season.
