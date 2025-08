Brooks was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Monday after clearing waivers.

Brooks lost his spot on the 40-man roster after the Padres acquired Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn from the Orioles on Thursday. Brooks will remain in San Diego in Triple-A, where he's slashing .313/.415/.585 with two steals, 13 home runs na d53 RBI in 265 plate appearances this season.