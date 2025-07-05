default-cbs-image
Brooks isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Texas.

Brooks will step out of the starting nine after going 2-for-4 with a double Friday, breaking what had been an 0-for-11 skid. Luis Arraez will serve as San Diego's designated hitter Saturday while Jake Cronenworth starts at first base and Jose Iglesias gets the starting nod at second.

