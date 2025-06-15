Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Even with Jackson Merrill's (concussion) placement on the 7-day injured list Sunday opening up an extra spot in the outfield, the lefty-hitting Wade will be bypassed for a start as the Padres go with the right-handed-hitting Brandon Lockridge in center field against Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly. Wade has now sat in three of the Padres' last four matchups with right-handers, and his outlook for playing time likely won't improve in the near future with Jason Heyward (oblique) due back from the IL soon.