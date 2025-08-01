default-cbs-image
Wagner was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Wagner was dealt from the Blue Jays to the Padres on Thursday but is currently blocked by both Ryan O'Hearn and Gavin Sheets. That leaves him without a spot on the roster, though that could change prior to the close of the regular season. Across 132 plate appearances with Toronto, Wagner hit .237/.336/.298.

