The Padres recalled Wagner from the Arizona Complex League on Saturday.

Wagner was sent to the Padres' facility in Arizona following Xander Bogaerts' return from the injured list Tuesday, but the former will now be brought back onto the big-league roster to replace Ramon Laureano (finger). Wagner has slashed .222/.319/.278 across 145 plate appearances between the Blue Jays and Padres this season and will likely come off the bench most days while in San Diego.