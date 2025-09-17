Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Could return this weekend
Padres manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday that Bogaerts (foot) took part in workouts at the team's facility in Arizona over the previous two days and could return from the 10-day injured list for this weekend's series in Chicago versus the White Sox, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Bogaerts was involved in a full range of baseball activities, as he did some running, fielded grounders at shortstop and hit against live pitching. Completing a running progression appears to be the final hurdle that Bogaerts will need to clear before being activated, with Shildt noting that the 32-year-old is sprinting at about 80-to-85 percent intensity at this point. Bogaerts has been on the IL since Aug. 29 due to a non-displaced fracture in his left foot.
