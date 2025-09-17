Padres manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday that Bogaerts (foot) took part in workouts at the team's facility in Arizona over the previous two days and could return from the 10-day injured list for this weekend's series in Chicago versus the White Sox, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Bogaerts was involved in a full range of baseball activities, as he did some running, fielded grounders at shortstop and hit against live pitching. Completing a running progression appears to be the final hurdle that Bogaerts will need to clear before being activated, with Shildt noting that the 32-year-old is sprinting at about 80-to-85 percent intensity at this point. Bogaerts has been on the IL since Aug. 29 due to a non-displaced fracture in his left foot.