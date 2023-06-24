Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 13-3 victory over Washington.

This was only Bogaerts' second homer since the month of April, when he hit six. This hasn't been the best year to own him in fantasy, as his current slash line of .259/.343/.395 is the worst he's had in years. However, the former Red Sock still has plenty of time to heat up as the season reaches its midpoint.