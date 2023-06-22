Bogaerts isn't in the Padres' lineup Thursday against the Giants.

Bogaerts is just 5-for-27 (.185) with an RBI and a run scored over the past seven days, so he'll receive a day off Thursday to regroup. Ha-Seong Kim will shift over to shortstop in Bogaerts' absence, moving Jake Cronenworth to second and Brandon Dixon in as the Friars' first baseman while batting eighth.