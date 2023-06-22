Bogaerts isn't in the Padres' lineup Thursday against the Giants.
Bogaerts is just 5-for-27 (.185) with an RBI and a run scored over the past seven days, so he'll receive a day off Thursday to regroup. Ha-Seong Kim will shift over to shortstop in Bogaerts' absence, moving Jake Cronenworth to second and Brandon Dixon in as the Friars' first baseman while batting eighth.
More News
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Nabs ninth steal•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Extends hit streak to seven games•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Gets aboard three times•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Scores two runs in return•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Returns to lineup•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Remains out Wednesday•