Bogaerts (shoulder) is on track to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Bogaerts began a rehab assignment last week with Triple-A El Paso, going 2-for-11 with a 4:4 K:BB in four games. He will continue his rehab with another game or two this week with Single-A Lake Elsinore before facing live pitching at Petco Park. Assuming all goes well, he'll then be back for the Padres' final series of the first half this weekend against Atlanta. Bogaerts has been sidelined since late May with a fractured left shoulder.