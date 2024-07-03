Bogaerts (shoulder) could begin a rehab assignment within the next day or two, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Bogaerts had a CT scan of his left shoulder Monday, the results of which indicated that he is ready to resume playing. Acee indicates that the infielder will likely head out on a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso in the coming days, and team officials have previously suggested that a rehab stint would last 7 to 10 days. Though manager Mike Shildt recently said that there is no timeline for Bogaerts' activation from the injured list, if all goes well moving forward, he could rejoin the Padres for their home series against Atlanta that begins July 12.