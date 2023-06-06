Bogaerts (wrist) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners.
This is the third straight absence for Bogaerts as he works through some nagging soreness in his left wrist. It has apparently been an issue since the spring. Ha-Seong Kim will play shortstop and bat leadoff for the Padres on Tuesday, with Rougned Odor covering second base and hitting eighth.
