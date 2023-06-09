Bogaerts (wrist) is starting at shorstop Friday against the Rockies.
Bogaerts' sore left wrist has kept him out of San Diego's last four games, but it seems the issue has finally dissipated. The 30-year-old shortstop was in a bit of a cold spell at the plate prior to his injury, slashing .250/.250/.300 across his last five contests.
More News
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Out again Tuesday•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Hoping to be back Tuesday•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Still sidelined by wrist injury•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Sidelined Sunday•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Still bothered by wrist•