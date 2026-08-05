Padres' Xander Bogaerts: X-rays negative

X-rays on Bogaerts' left foot came back negative following his removal from Tuesday's game against Arizona, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Bogaerts left Tuesday's contest in the seventh inning after fouling a ball off his foot, but he appears to have escaped the incident without suffering any structural damage. He said after the game that he expects to be ready to play Wednesday, but the Padres could still decide to sit him as a precaution. If that ends up being the case, Sung-Mun Song would likely fill in as San Diego's shortstop.