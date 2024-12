Wisdom signed with the Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization on Saturday.

The Cubs moved on from Wisdom earlier this offseason, non-tendering him after he slashed .171/.237/.392 with eight homers, 23 RBI and five stolen bases in 75 games. He had slugged at least 20 home runs in each of the three previous seasons, and he'll now head overseas with hopes of re-establishing himself at the plate.