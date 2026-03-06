Wisdom went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a second run scored in Thursday's Cactus League matchup against the Padres.

After starting the spring 1-for-10 across four games, Wisdom's gone 4-for-6 with a pair of homers in his last two contests. The 34-year-old Wisdom signed with the Mariners as a non-roster invitee after spending the 2025 season in the KBO, where he posted an .856 OPS with 35 home runs in 119 games. Any chance that Wisdom had to earn a starting role went away with the signing of Brendan Donovan, though the veteran is still looking to make the Opening Day roster as a bench piece.