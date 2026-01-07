The Mariners signed Wisdom to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Wisdom will return to the states after a year in Korea, where he slashed .236/.321/.535 with 35 home runs for the Kia Tigers. The Mariners have an opening at third base, but Wisdom is a long shot to earn significant playing time with the big club. He's a career .209/.291/.459 hitter over parts of seven big-league seasons.