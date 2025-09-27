Nola (5-10) earned the win against the Twins on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over eight innings.

Nola looked like his old self Friday, throwing 56 of 90 pitches for strikes and retiring the first 17 batters he faced before giving up a solo homer in the sixth. Per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the 32-year-old passed Robin Roberts for second place on the Phillies' all-time strikeout list. Despite the strong finish, it caps a career-worst regular season for Nola, who ends with a 6.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 97:28 K:BB across 94.1 innings.