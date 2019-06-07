Morgan (forearm) could return from the injured list sometime during Philadelphia's upcoming road trip, running from June 14 to June 20, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Morgan was sent to the 10-day injured list May 29 due to a left forearm strain, and although the Phillies have neglected to provide updates on his progress to this point, it appears that he'll be ready to return by mid-June if everything goes according to plan.