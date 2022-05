Morgan exercised the opt-out in his minor-league contract with the Astros and became a free agent Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Morgan missed out on the Opening Day roster and will now look for other opportunities after spending the first three weeks of the season at Triple-A Sugar Land. The left-handed had allowed three earned runs and had a 10:1 K:BB over 8.2 innings, and he finished the 2021 campaign with a 4.26 ERA over 34 appearances with the Cubs.