Phillies manager Rob Thomson indicated Sunday that he'll move Bohm up to the cleanup spot in Tuesday's game versus the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Bohm was "on everything" during the weekend series in Arizona, per Thomson, going 8-for-13 with a home run and two doubles after returning from a shoulder issue. With Bohm's impending move up to the cleanup spot, J.T. Realmuto will likely slide down to the No. 6 slot.