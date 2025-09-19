Phillies' Alec Bohm: Makes return from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies activated Bohm (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Bohm missed the minimum 10 days with a cyst in his left shoulder. He did not go out on a rehab assignment but put in the necessary work to convince the Phillies he was ready to go. With Bohm back in the fold, Otto Kemp could either play some second base versus lefties or shift to a reserve role.
