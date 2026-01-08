The Phillies and Bohm avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $10.2 million contract Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

It's a nice raise for Bohm, who had been eligible for salary arbitration for a final time. The 29-year-old slashed .287/.331/.409 and thumped 11 homers over 120 regular-season contests for the Phillies in 2025. Bohm is slated to hit the free-agent market next winter.