Phillies' Alec Bohm: Nets $10.2 million from Phillies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies and Bohm avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $10.2 million contract Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
It's a nice raise for Bohm, who had been eligible for salary arbitration for a final time. The 29-year-old slashed .287/.331/.409 and thumped 11 homers over 120 regular-season contests for the Phillies in 2025. Bohm is slated to hit the free-agent market next winter.
