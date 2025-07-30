Bohm (ribs) took dry swings, hit off a practice tee and fielded ground balls prior to Tuesday's game against the White Sox, per MLB.com.

Bohm also ran and threw among the other baseball activities, which is an encouraging sign during his recovery from a fractured left rib. The corner infielder remains without a definitive timetable for a return to Philadelphia's roster, but it's possible his absence will extend into mid-August. In the meantime, Otto Kemp should continue to serve as the Phillies' primary third baseman.