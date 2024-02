Bohm (neck) is expected to make his spring debut Wednesday against the Yankees, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Neck spasms have sidelined the 27-year-old for the first weekend of Grapefruit League action, but his absence shouldn't extend much beyond that. Bohm produced a .274/.327/.437 slash line with 20 home runs in 145 games last season and is poised for another campaign as Philadelphia's third baseman.