Falter (2-3) allowed three runs on five hits over six innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over Pittsburgh.

Falter tossed three shutout frames before coughing up a two-run shot to Bryan Reynolds in the fourth inning followed by Rodolfo Castro's solo homer in the fifth. The 25-year-old southpaw is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in two MLB starts this month. Falter is now sporting a 4.41 ERA through 51 innings this season. He's currently projected to start in Arizona next week.