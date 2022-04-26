The Phillies optioned Falter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Falter's one-inning appearance in Monday's 8-2 win over the Rockies was his first in nine days, so the Phillies may want to see him get more regular work in the minors. Before getting the call from the bullpen Monday, Falter had covered at least two innings in each of his other three relief outings, so he could be moved back into the rotation at Triple-A.
