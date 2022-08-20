Falter was added as the 27th man for Saturday's twin bill against the Mets. He'll start the nightcap.
Falter has made seven starts and four relief appearances for the Phillies this season, posting a 4.85 ERA. The long ball has been a problem, as he owns a 2.3 HR/9, thanks in part to a very low 28.8 percent groundball rate. He'll face a tough task keeping the Mets' lineup silent at hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park.
More News
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Set to start next weekend•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Returned to minors•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Fans eight in quality start•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Remains in rotation•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Charged with loss in return•
-
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Officially called up•