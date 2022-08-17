Marsh was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee and a sprained left ankle after undergoing an MRI following his departure from Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Reds, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies provided the update on the extent of Marsh's injury after he sat out the team's 1-0 loss to the Reds in Wednesday's series finale. Though Philadelphia is off Thursday before returning to action Friday against the Mets, the extra day may not provide enough time for Marsh to overcome both injuries. For now, the Phillies appear to be viewing Marsh as day-to-day, but a trip to the injured list seems to be very much in play for the 24-year-old. His potential absence would open up more work in the outfield for Matt Vierling and/or Nick Maton.