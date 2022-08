Marsh was traded from the Angels to the Phillies on Tuesday for Logan O'Hoppe, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies will buy low on the 24-year-old lefty-hitting outfielder who was once a consensus top 100 prospect. Marsh is hitting .226/.284/.353 with eight home runs, eight steals and a 36.2 K% in 93 games. He is a career .239/.299/.354 hitter in 163 games. Marsh gives the Phillies another potential option in center field to go along with righty-hitting Matt Vierling.