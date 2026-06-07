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Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Goes deep again in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Marsh went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the White Sox.

Marsh launched a solo shot in the sixth inning, marking the first time this season he's homered in consecutive games. He's riding a five-game hitting streak to open June, going 10-for-20 during that stretch with three multi-hit efforts. The 28-year-old leads the majors with a .335 batting average this year while adding seven long balls, 28 RBI, 31 runs scored and five steals across 223 plate appearances.

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