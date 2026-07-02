Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Homers again Wednesday

Marsh went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Pirates.

Marsh extended the Phillies lead to 6-2 in the third inning with a solo shot off Paul Skenes. It's the 15th homer of the season for Marsh, leaving him one shy of his career high. The outfielder has been red hot at the plate, going 16-for-43 (.372) with six home runs and a 1.237 OPS over his last 10 games. It's been a breakout campaign overall for the 28-year-old Marsh, who's now slashing .319/.352/.530 with 46 RBI, 50 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 324 plate appearances.